Remove the gate on Devikere Main Road atop Chamundi Hill

April 14, 2024

Sir,

The main road connecting Nayakara Beedhi through Devikere, falling under the jurisdiction of Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat (GP) in Kasaba hobli, Mysuru taluk, has been closed off by the members of the erstwhile Mysore Royal Family. They have installed a gate and deployed a security guard to monitor the area.

This road is a Government District Main Road and the installation of the gate has caused significant inconvenience to regular commuters. This is particularly problematic for those needing to attend funerals, as the burial ground is located adjacent to Devikere.

Residents of Nayakara Beedhi are facing difficulties due to restricted access to LPG cylinder vehicles, school vans and transportation for individuals with health issues. These challenges have persisted for approximately one-and-a-half years, and residents in this area of the hill are feeling the impact.

The Public Works Department (PWD) designates Devikere Road as a ‘District Main Road’. Despite numerous complaints to the District Administration over the past year, no action has been taken to reopen the road to the public.

It is noteworthy for the people of Mysuru that a member of the erstwhile Mysore royal family is contesting the Lok Sabha election this time from Mysuru-Kodagu Constituency, expressing a commitment to public service. To initiate his public service from Chamundi Hill, the abode of Goddess Chamundeshwari, he (referring to the titular king Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar) should consider removing the gate installed on Devikere Main Road.

—M. Mahadeva Swamy, Former Chamundi Hill Gram Panchayat Member, Mysuru, 10.4.2024

