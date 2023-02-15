Repair works of KR, Cheluvamba Hospitals to start from Feb. 20

February 15, 2023

14 works at an estimated cost of Rs. 89 cr. to be carried out in compliance with Heritage Committee suggestions

Mysore/Mysuru: The repair works of K.R. Hospital (Doddaspatre) along with a total of 14 other works which was to be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs. 89 crore on Feb. 3, will now be taken up from Feb. 20.

The tender process in this regard has been already completed and a Bengaluru-based contractor has bagged the bid.

The works including that of K.R. Hospital (KRH), Cheluvamba Hospital for Women and Children, Nursing Hostel all on Irwin Road, PKTB Sanatorium on KRS Road and others totalling 14 works will be carried out in compliance with the suggestions of Heritage Committee headed by the Deputy Commissioner.

Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dean and Director Dr. Dakshayini said that a global tender was called for 14 various works by the Engineering Division of Karnataka Health System Development & Reform Project (KHSD&RP) and the works would start from Feb. 20.

As the repair works would be taken up, the Out Patient Department (OPD) and Operation Theatre (OT) is being shifted to the Super Speciality Hospital and Trauma Care Centre at PKTB Hospital premises on KRS Road, which will be operational from Feb. 27, she added. The complete services at KRH will not be stopped, instead, the pressure on OPD, In-Patient Department (IPD) and OT will be reduced, Dr. Dakshayini said and added that as 14 works would begin at once, works are expected to be completed in the stipulated period.

MMC&RI had submitted a proposal in this regard to the CM through MP Pratap Simha and MLA L. Nagendra. The proposal was approved in the previous budget by sanctioning required funds.