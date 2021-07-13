Residents of Gokulam can now enjoy open air gym !
July 13, 2021

Equipment worth Rs. 10 lakh inaugurated by area Corporator 

Mysore/Mysuru: Now residents of Gokulam can enjoy workout along with morning walk. A newly installed gym equipment at public park was inaugurated by Corporator S.B.M.Manju yesterday. 

B.C. Lingaiah Park, located at Gokulam-Brindavan Layout (Ward No. 6), welcomed the new gym facility by sending out a message to people to stay fit and healthier. 

In order to create awareness over physical fitness during the time of pandemic, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is installing gym equipment at public parks in the city. Also MCC has urged people not to break COVID norms and maintain social distancing during physical activities at parks. 

Speaking to SOM, Manju said, “New equipment installed at Lingaiah Park will encourage children to indulge in physical exercise. Also new children play equipment are installed in parks. All equipment cost up to Rs. 10 lakh and all the COVID measures are being strictly followed at park. Due to lockdown, people were not much involved in physical activities. Now here is an opportunity, especially for children, to gain physical strength.” 

Open air gym, a new trend

Open air gyms have become a new trend in the city and this has attracted many young children. People are seen thronging public parks in order to gain physical fitness free of cost. Along with daily fitness, now people can enjoy additional fitness through workouts. While many parks already have the gym facility, more such open air gyms are ready to come up in other public parks across the city. This new trend will sure turn every Mysurean a fitness freak.

Members of Engineer Rajashekar Layout Anantharam Solanki, Aravind and others were present during the inauguration.     

