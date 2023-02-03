Residents pour out water, garbage problems at MCC Zonal Adalat

February 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Continuing to hold ‘Adalats’ at all its nine Zonal offices for addressing the grievances of the residents, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) held the Adalat at Zone 6 and 7 offices this morning.

Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa chaired the Adalat at the MCC Office near Dr. Ambedkar Circle on Pulikeshi Road, Mandi Mohalla, where residents came with their complaints, grievances and petitions and queued up to get them addressed. A similar Adalat was held at MCC Zone-6 office near Vidyavardhaka College on Seshadri Iyer Road.

As soon as the Adalat began, many residents complained of lack of civic amenities such as drinking water, blocked drainages, lack of infrastructure and poor sanitation.

Veeranagere residents complained that their innumerable representations to the MCC on irregular water supply to the locality had not been resolved and wanted the MCC to immediately act on their complaint.

Vijaykumar, an office-bearer of Karnataka Rashtra Samiti (KRS) Party, wondered why road development works, including asphalting at 13th Cross, N.R. Mohalla, coming under MCC Ward 28, has been taken up without an official inspection.

Haroon Rashid, a social worker of Bannimantap, complained of improper drainage system and irregular collection and disposal of garbage, waste and debris in several parts of Bannimantap coming under MCC Ward 8 and the delay in issuance of Khatas.

Displaying a copy of Star of Mysore dated Nov. 29, 2018, to highlight a news article under the title: ‘Jail term mooted for violating building laws’, Rashid wanted to know what action the MCC had taken against the building laws violators. Claiming that garbage near Tipu Masjid has not been cleared for days, he wanted the MCC to undertake regular collection and disposal of waste.

Dr. S.S. Prasad, a resident of Anegundi road in Bannimantap, questioned the MCC’s apathy towards garbage disposal in many areas of his locality. He wanted the MCC to act immediately before the situation worsens, with heaps of uncleared garbage already dotting several roads of the locality.

As the Adalat continued, several residents questioned Deputy Mayor Dr. G. Roopa why the MCC Commissioner and other top officials were absent.

Corporators Ashwini Sharath, Akmal Pasha and Rafeeq, Junior Engineers P.S. Rajesh and P. Ranjitha, MCC Zone-7 Manager R. Yogendra, Revenue Officer B.T. Dhanalakshmi and others were present. The next Adalat will take place at MCC Zone-8 and 9 offices on Feb. 7.

Meanwhile, speaking to Star of Mysore, Deputy Mayor Roopa said that five mega Adalats were held at the MCC Main Office in December last and the MCC had resolved many of the complaints received then in a specific period.

Pointing out that the complaints that are being received at all the MCC Zonal offices during the Zonal Adalat will be addressed in three days, she maintained that the MCC is doing its best to address citizen grievances at its level. Only issues that need Government clearance or intervention are kept pending, she added.