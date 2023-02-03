Retired IB Officer R.N. Kulkarni murder case: Hearing on vacating stay on demolition posted to Feb. 6

February 3, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A City Court that was hearing the issue of vacating the stay order on the demolition of the portion of the building next to the house of former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer R.N. Kulkarni in Sharadadevinagar, has adjourned the matter to Feb. 6. The adjournment came this morning.

Principal District and Sessions Court had stayed the demolition of the illegal portion of the building till Jan. 4 and the MCC had approached the Court to vacate the stay and the matter came up for hearing this morning. MCC Engineer Mani attended the Court.

According to the Police, this illegal portion of the building had become the motive for the murder of retired IB Officer Kulkarni and he was fatally knocked down by a car when he was on his routine evening stroll in Manasagangothri campus at about 5.45 pm on Nov. 4.

Police said that the car was being driven by Kulkarni’s neighbour Madappa’s younger son Manu, who is the prime accused in the case. He took help from his friend Varun Gowda and both were arrested three days after the incident.

On Dec. 7, 2022, the Principal District and Sessions Court had rejected the bail application of 29-year-old Varun Gowda, who has been named as the second accused in the murder case.

On the evening of Nov. 15, the MCC staff had gone to the house in question to pull down the illegal portion after the 24-hour ultimatum served by the civic body ended. Madappa’s Advocate Prasad told them that the Court had issued a stay and produced the copy of the stay order.

The stay order, dated Nov. 14, said that the impugned final order No. 03/14/19-20, is stayed till the next date of hearing (Dec. 14, 2022). Seeing the stay order, the MCC officers and staff left the spot. The Court, which took up the hearing on Dec. 14, 2022, had extended the stay period by 21 days.