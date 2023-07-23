Restarting footpath business: MCC warns vendors of levying penalties

July 23, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) officials have warned footpath vendors of imposing fine on them if they restart business on footpaths which have been cleared by MCC.

A few footpath vendors, claiming that they had met Mayor Shivakumar and the Mayor had responded positively to them, were conducting business on the footpaths. MCC officials, who observed it, reached the spot, cleared the footpaths again and warned footpath vendors against conducting business on footpaths.

The MCC officials had cleared footpaths vendors around Mysore Palace, K.R. Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road (till Bata showroom), Old Bank Road, Makkaji Chowk, Gandhi Square and in front of Town Hall since four days.

Yesterday too, footpath clearance drive was held and cleared the vendors who were conducting business on footpaths again and warned of imposing fines on them if they conduct business on footpaths again.

MCC Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj said that footpath clearance drive will go on for a week on D. Devaraj Urs Road, Shivarampet Road, Dhanvantri Road, Ashoka Road, Irwin Road, K.T. Street and B.N. Road.