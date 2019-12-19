Restoration of Madikeri Fort to begin from Dec. 24

December 19, 2019

Madikeri: The long-neglected historic Madikeri Fort will be restored and conservation works will begin from Dec. 24. This was stated before the Karnataka High Court by a team of officials from the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The team submitted an affidavit in this regard on Dec. 17 before a Bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Pradeep Singh Yerur.

The affidavit stated that the State Government has given administrative approval to repair the fort at a cost of Rs. 8,20,45,674 and the government has released the first instalment of Rs. 53 lakh.

The Court was hearing the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by J.S. Virupakshaiah, a retired IAS Officer and a resident of Somwarpet. The petitioner had contended that the Fort and Palace premises were heritage sites, dating back to more than three centuries. They are neglected and the exterior walls of the Palace are infected with fungus.

All these years, several Government Offices had functioned from the Fort premises and despite this, no official took interest in repairing the structure which is in a dilapidated state. Finally, following strictures from the High Court, the District Administration acted and has even taken steps to shift the Government Offices to other buildings to help the Archaeological Survey of India carry out restoration works.

The petitioner had prayed before the Court to issue directions to the Government to vacate its Offices and hand over the monuments to the ASI to maintain it. He pleaded before the Court that there was an urgent need to save the historic monuments as incessant rains were causing harm to the structures.

The history of the Old Fort dates back to the 17th century AD. It was built by King Mudduraja of Haleri dynasty. Tipu Sultan rebuilt the Fort with stone. The Palace was built by Lingaraja Wadiyar II in 1812. The Fort was acquired by Dodda Veera Rajendra in 1790 and later came under the rule of British in 1834.

