Violent protests over Citizenship Act: North-East students in Mysuru worried over loved ones back home

December 19, 2019

Mysuru: As the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) turned violent in several parts of the country, especially in North-Eastern States of Assam, Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya and West Bengal, students from the North-East staying in Mysuru are concerned about the safety of their family members and loved ones back home.

The US, the UK, France and Israel have issued travel advisories following violent protests against the Act in parts of the North-East, advising their citizens either not to travel to the region or to exercise caution. “The situation is of great concern as our families live there and we are praying for their safety,” said the students.

There are over 25-30 students from the North-East studying in Colleges affiliated to the University of Mysore like St. Philomena’s College, Mahajana College and Teresian College and there are many students in private colleges too. Also there are sizeable number of people from the North-East who are working in many business establishments and hotels in Mysuru. These out-of-State students are managed and governed by International Centre at University of Mysore.

These students and professionals stay in paying guest accommodations. Darshitha, who is pursuing her BA from St. Philomena’s College and a native of Manipur, says that she is concerned about the protests. “My family and loved ones are there and students of Manipur, Assam and Tripura are on streets demanding the scrapping of the Citizenship Amendment Act. I have been calling them and they are safe,” she says.

Chingkheingan who is also pursuing his BA from St. Philomena’s told Star of Mysore that luckily his place in Manipur is not affected. “Major parts of North-East are affected and for us there are no holidays now to go back home. We are going in April after our exams and we are in touch with our parents and relatives,” he said.

Kavirani of Manipur, who teaches English in St. Philomena’s College, said that she is deeply concerned about the safety of her family and relatives. Communication and Internet have been suspended and I spoke to my family a week back. Students of North-East have come to the streets and the situation is out of control in some areas,” she added.

‘Immigrants given preference’

Though I am able to contact my parents, I am unable to get in touch with some of my family members who stay there. The passing of Citizenship Amendment Act is definitely affecting us in Arunachal Pradesh as all the North-Eastern States depend on Assam for the import of clothes and food. It is also saddening to see the immigrants being given priority or preference over the indigenous people,” said Nathang Aphi from Arunachal Pradesh, who is pursuing his first B.Sc. at St. Joseph’s First Grade College.

“The situation in North-East has become a major cause of concern. With the Citizenship Amendment Act enforcement, life in the North-East has come to a standstill and it saddens me to see my people in this situation. Also, Citizenship Amendment Act poses a threat to the employment and demography of the States,” said Dondup Tsering from Arunachal Pradesh, who is pursuing his final B.Com at St. Joseph’s First Grade College.

