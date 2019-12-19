Cake Expo and Thai Food Festival begins in city

December 19, 2019

Mysuru: The Annual Cake Exhibition and Thailand delicacy food festival ‘The Taste of Thai’ began at Frosting in V.V. Mohalla this morning.

The 12-day cake expo and Thai food festival was inaugurated by Star of Mysore Managing Editor Vikram Muthanna and Aparna Ranga, Owner, Frosting.

Frosting has exhibited exquisite cakes that are not only visually enchanting but a delightful experience for the taste buds as well. Each and every scrumptious cake displayed by the chefs of Frosting are sheer masterpieces.

Frosting is showcasing their supreme baking prowess, along with a variety of delicacies and their newest dishes in the menu this year. The cake exhibition in its third edition will feature cakes in the most unique and unheard-of designs and shapes.

The Thai Food Festival offers a taste of Thailand to the food lovers. The menu will have Thai Spring Roll, Vegetable noodles soup with tofu and lemon grass, Thai glass noodle salad, Grilled Tofu with Peanut Butter Sauce, Thai Raw mango chicken curry etc.

The 12-day event will bring together food enthusiasts and visitors from various backgrounds and nationalities.

The event, which began today will conclude on Dec. 30.

