Retired Group Captain of Indian Air Force delivers talk on “Kautilya’s Arthashastra”

June 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A Technical Lecture on ‘Kautilya’s Arthashastra: A timeless strategy for Statecraft’ was organised by The Institution of Engineers-India (IEI), Mysuru Centre, at its S.P. Bhat auditorium on JLB Road here recently.

Delivering his lecture on the topic, retired Group Captain of Indian Air Force (IAF) Dr. Vinay Vittal said that his father was a native of Mysuru and the family left for Delhi long ago due to professional reasons.

Pointing out that he learnt about the power of our Indian Air Force when he first watched the Republic Day Parade after settling down at Delhi, Dr. Vittal said that he then instantly decided to join the Air Force.

Maintaining that reading and acquiring latest knowledge hold key for achieving success in any field, he said that he had initially thought that joining the Indian Air Force does not demand much reading. But he soon learnt that he was wrong as he had to face two exams a year, which required a lot of reading. “I used to read 300 pages of academic text every day while preparing for these exams,” he said.

Noting that though a majority of the country’s population talk about Kautilya’s Arthashastra, most people stop before debating or discussing it in detail, Dr. Vittal observed that Kautilya’s Arthashastra provides an insight into political skills, strategies and statecraft of ancient India. It also explains the concept of timeless strategy for statecraft which needs to be understood properly and thoroughly, he added.

Dr. Vittal also gave a power-point presentation on the topic. IEI Mysuru Chairman B.C. Prabhakar, Convenor Anil Kumar and others were present on the occasion.