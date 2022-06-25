Litterateur Dr. CPK releases three books of Dr. Leela Prakash

June 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted litterateur Dr. C.P. Krishnakumar (CPK) released three recent books of Dr. K. Leela Prakash, Director of Dr. K. Krishnamurthy Research Foundation, at a programme at the Institution of Engineers-India (IEI) auditorium on JLB Road in city recently.

Vidyuth Prakashana and Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota had jointly organised the programme to release three books — Kannada Pratigna Yougandharayana (translation), Leelapriyana Vedanta Vikasana and Samahita (poetry collection).

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. CPK said that translation is not an easy thing. “This is a field which cannot be neglected. Dr. Leela Prakash has done a determined job in translating the three books. I have translated many books from Sanskrit to Kannada,” he added.

Mysuru District Kannada Sahitya Parishat’s former President Dr. Y.D. Rajanna spoke on the book Samahita while Litterateur Dr. Kabbinale Vasanth Bharadwaj spoke on Kannada Pratigna Yougandharayana, Basa’s Sanskrit play. Karnataka Sahitya Academy Chairman Dr. B.V. Vasanth Kumar also spoke on.

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat Mysuru President Maddikere Gopal, Hon. Secretary Latha Mohan, Kannada Sahitya Kalakoota President M. Chandrashekar, Keshava Prakash of Vidyuth Prakashana , Dr. K. Leela Prakash and others were present.