Adolescent Education programme

June 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Family Planning Association of India (FPAIndia), Mysuru Branch, conducted Adolescent Education Programme at St. Philomena’s College in city recently.

Assistant Professor Mathew welcomed. Dr. Ravi J.D. Saldanha,  Principal, St. Philomena’s College, Prof. C. Anand, Prof. Deepthi. HoD of BSW and Bijimole, Branch Manager of FPAIndia Mysuru Branch,  were  present .

Resource person  Shaheen Taj, Counsellor of FPAIndia Mysuru Branch, spoke about Sexual & Reproductive Health.  She called upon the people to change the current lifestyle for a better future.

FPAIndia Mysuru Branch also conducted  Adolescent Education Programme for Young People  at Branch premises. Bijimole,  Branch Manager, FPAIndia Mysuru, welcomed the gathering. Prof. S.N. Hegde, retd. Chairperson, Department of Zoology, University of Mysore and Hon. Chairperson of FPAIndia Mysuru Branch, presided.

Dr. Roshan, Acupuncture Therapist, Universal Acupuncture Education Trust, Vijayanagar, spoke on how to maintain health through Acupuncture treatment  and how to change lifestyle by eating proper food.

D.N. Nagaraja Achar, Member of FPAIndia Mysuru Branch, Prof. M.J. Deepthy, HoD, Social Work, St. Philomena’s College, Mysuru & Member FPAIndia Mysuru Branch and Mathew, Asst. Professor, Dept. of Social Work, St. Philomena’s College, Mysuru, Ashwini, Acupuncture Therapist, Universal Acupuncture Education Trust, Vijayanagar, Mysuru, were present at the programme.

In all, 52 youths attended the programme. Shaheen Taj,  Counsellor, FPAIndia, proposed a vote of thanks.

