Prof. K. Ramdas grew up being a ‘Vishwamanava’ right from birth

June 25, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Maintaining that rationalist Prof. K. Ramdas set up ‘Manava Mantapa’ in order to give legal and social sanction for inter-caste marriages, former Advocate-General Prof. Ravivarma Kumar observed that Prof. Ramdas residence indeed resembled like an Inter-caste Marriage Bureau office.

He was speaking after inaugurating ‘Prof. K. Ramdas Nenapinali’ programme organised by the city’s Desiranga Samskrutika Samsthe in memory of the late rationalist at Kirurangamandira in Kalamandira premises here on Sunday.

“Prof. K. Ramdas had a deep understanding of Basavanna’s thoughts and philosophies. Love marriages and inter-caste marriages are a real symbol of affection and mutual trust. As per history, the marriages of Gods such as Shiva, Krishna and Rama are all love-marriages. But it is unfortunate that the devotees who worship these Gods do not practice the ideals set out by them,” Prof. Ravivarma Kumar regretted.

Asserting that Prof. Ramdas grew up being a ‘Vishwamanava’ by birth and throughout his life, Prof. Kumar said that the rationalist-thinker always maintained that he was a casteless individual. His public life was like that of a revolutionary fighter, he added.

Writer Sanath Kumar Belagali released the book titled ‘Prajaprabhutva mattu Vaastavate.’

Also, winners of the essay contest organised as part of the event — Tanveer Pasha of Udupi, Varalakshmi Manjunath of Mysuru and Gautam Sridhar of Hassan — were distributed cash prize on the occasion.

Manava Mantapa Hon. Secretary Indira Krishnappa, Desiranga Samsthe’s Krishna Janamana, activists H.S. Renukaradhya, Appajigowda, Usha Ambrose, Ugranarasimhegowda and others were present.