Revenue Minister stays in remote H.D. Kote village

November 20, 2022

Inaugurates ‘Jilladhikarigala Nade Halli Kade’ event at Kenchanahalli

‘3,060 farmers received Rs. 2.55 crore crop loss compensation in Mysuru District’

Mysore/Mysuru: Revenue Minister R. Ashoka has said that in Mysuru district, over 3,060 farmers have received crop loss compensation of Rs. 2.55 crore and 5,640 people who lost houses following heavy rains have been provided a relief of Rs. 45 crore. In addition, the families of 3,644 COVID-19 victims have got a compensation of Rs. 27.35 crore.

The Minister was speaking during the ‘Jilladhikarigala Nade Halli Kade’ (village stay programme of Deputy Commissioners) organised at Kenchanahalli village in H.D. Kote yesterday. As part of the programme, monthly pensions, facilities for physically challenged and ‘Pouthi Khata’ campaign was held for the benefit of villagers. The Minister distributed benefits to the beneficiaries of various schemes. He also helped a physically challenged person wear an artificial limb.

“Earlier, there was a situation when the elderly citizens, helped by their relatives, had to make the rounds of Panchayat and Taluk Offices for old age pension. Now, the same pension is sanctioned within 72 hours and an exclusive Helpline has been set up where elders can call and complain about the delay in pension disbursement,” he said.

Land conversion is being done in seven days by the DC if the families belonging to SC/STs want to construct houses and ownership right under 94-C is issued to the poor and economically weaker sections to build houses on Government land,” he said.

As a matter of administration, Ashoka told the officials and the Police not to book criminal cases against farmers who cultivate crops on Government land. “There was a time when cases used to be filed against farmers if they were using Government land to grow crops. Now the situation has changed and amendments have been brought to the existing laws to prevent this,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra said that 7,000 people received benefits in the programme in H.D. Kote taluk. “Most of the grievances will be addressed during the DC’s village stay and if grievances are pending, they would be addressed within two weeks,” he said.

H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu urged the Minister to declare 48 rehabilitated tribal settlements as revenue villages. “The taluk has 120 tribal settlements and 48 of them can be declared as revenue villages,” he said.

Chikkamadu also urged the Minister to issue Title Deeds for the houses the tribals have constructed on Government land.

Regional Commissioner Dr. G.C. Prakash, Zilla Panchayat CEO B.R. Poornima, SP R. Chethan, Additional DC Dr. B.S. Manjunathaswamy and senior officials were present.

The Minister received a rousing reception with traditional tribal dances when he arrived at the village for the village stay programme. The Minister, the MLA and officials were taken in an open vehicle in a procession. After the programme, Ashoka and officials stayed in a school along with the MLA and officials.