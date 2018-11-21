Revenue Minister to inaugurate Karnataka Industrial Policy programme in city

Mysuru: Revenue and Skill Development Minister R.V. Deshpande will inaugurate a one-day awareness programme on ‘Karnataka Industrial Policy and Ease of Doing Business’ at Rani Bahadur auditorium in city on Nov.29 at 10.30 am.

The programme is organised jointly by Directorate of MSME, Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association, Bengaluru, District Industries Centre, Mysuru Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Mysore Industries Association, Micro Small and Medium Enterprises Council and All Industrial Associations of Mysuru.

Nearly 300 industry representatives from all over Karnataka including KASSIA Council Members, industrialists of Mysuru, Mandya and Chamarajanagar districts will be participating in this programme.

This programme will throw light on Industrial Policy, subsidies and concessions available for industries, 4 percent interest rate, industrial loan scheme, industrial land and sheds at 25 to 50 percent subsidised cost in easy instalments to SC, ST, Women, Minorities and Backward Class.

Interested entrepreneurs may register online at www.my soreindustries.in before Nov.23.

Participation is restricted to 300 members on first-come-first-serve basis. For details, contact Mob: 99864-44654 or 82176-47961, according to a press release from Suresh Kumar Jain, Secretary, Mysore Industries Association.