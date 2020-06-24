Rise in COVID-19 cases: MCC orders closure of major City Markets
COVID-19, News

Rise in COVID-19 cases: MCC orders closure of major City Markets

June 24, 2020

Devaraja Market, Santhepet, Shivarampet, Mannars Market and Boti Bazar to remain shut for 4 days from June 25  

Mysore/Mysuru: With the city reporting new COVID-19 positive cases almost every other day for the past few days, causing a huge concern for the citizens and ringing alarm bells for the State Government, the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), in a strategic move to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic, has ordered closure of major Markets in the Central Business District for four days starting tomorrow (June 25).

In an order issued this afternoon, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that five Markets in the heart of the city —- Devaraja Market, Santhepet, Shivarampet, Mannars Market and Boti Bazar —- where a large number of people visit for buying and other business purposes, have been ordered to shut down for four days from June 25.

The order said that it is a measure to check the spread of the deadly COVID. During the 4-day closure, the MCC will wholly clean, sanitise, fumigate and disinfect these market places. 

The order also has certain specific instructions to the shop-keepers on the precautionary and safety measures to be taken once the Markets re-open after four days. 

Accordingly, the shop-keepers are required to draw box markings in their business spots to ensure physical distancing by customers and conduct mandatory thermal screening of all customers. Those customers found to be suffering from fever, cough, cold or other Coronavirus symptoms, must be immediately reported to the MCC Health Officer. Also, it must be ensured that all customers visiting shops wear face masks and shop-keepers are required to compulsorily keep hand sanitisers at business spots for use by customers and to regularly maintain cleanliness and hygiene in and around their shops.

Further, the order warned that shops and other business establishments which do not follow these instructions will  be shut down.

