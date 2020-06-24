SSLC exams from tomorrow

June 24, 2020

139 exam centres readied in district including 48 in city

Students must be present one hour before start of exam

Avila Convent exam centre shifted to Maharani’s Junior College

DC Abhiram Sankar asks students, parents not to panic

Mysuru/Bengaluru: As many as 39,822 students would be taking up SSLC exams at 139 exam centres in the district including 48 centres in city and the Department of Public Instructions has issued guidelines to be followed by students who will be writing their exams from June 25.

Out of the total 39,822 students in Mysuru district, 851 students will be taking their exams in other districts while 338 students from other districts will be writing their exams in Mysuru district.

According to the Block Education Officers (BEOs), benches were being marked with the hall ticket numbers of students yesterday, so that social distancing could be maintained by them while taking up the exams and added that the rooms would be santitised and locked to be opened only on June 25.

Continuing, they said steps are being taken to distribute two face masks per student as per the instructions from the Education Minister and added that Bharat Scouts and Guides has given 42,000 masks to be distributed among the students.

The BEOs said that hand sanitiser would be kept at the entrance of every room in the exam centres and added that students coming from Containment Zones would be made to take up the exams in a separate room, which has been reserved for the purpose at all exam centres.

Pointing out that students from far places arrive at the exam centres as early as 7.30 am, the BEOs said that the students would be allowed inside the exam centre only after screening them for body temperature.

Only 18 to 20 students can take up the exam in a room, said Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI) Panduranga. The Health Department staff and Police personnel would be deployed at every exam centre and if any student takes ill, he/she would be shifted to the nearby hospital in an ambulance, he added.

Meanwhile, a meeting with all BEOs chaired by DDPI Panduranga pertaining to the exams was held in the city yesterday.

Instructions for students

The Department of Public Instructions has issued the following instructions for the students who are taking up SSLC exams from June 25 to July 4:

Students should arrive at the exam centre one hour before the commencement of the exam and undergo compulsory screening.

Students arriving at the centre should wear face mask and in case they forget, mask should be provided when they undergo screening.

It is compulsory for the students to cover their nose and mouth while sneezing and coughing and should refrain from shaking hands, hugging friends and not touch anything at the exam centre.

In case a student takes ill during exam, the matter should be immediately brought to the notice of the supervisor and students should maintain social distancing while entering and leaving the exam centre.

Avila Convent removed from list of exam centres

Speaking to SOM this morning, DDPI Panduranga said that Avila Convent on Krishna Vilas Road was one among the exam centres in the city and the Road has now been sealed as it comes under containment zone. Hence, instead of Avila Convent, Maharani’s Junior College will be used to conduct the exam and students are advised to enter the college through Narayana Shastry Road gate, he added.