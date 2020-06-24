SSLC exams: DC asks students, parents not to panic

June 24, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar, during an online press meet through Facebook this morning, said “We have taken steps to conduct SSLC exams without any confusions. Students and parents need not panic.”

For the first time, we held something like mock drill by allowing parents to visit exam centres a day prior to the exam.

Stating that out of 39,829 students who are taking up exams in the district, 1,500 students depend on private institution buses and nearly 5,000 students depend on KSRTC route buses, the DC said: “Nearly 1,500 students had requested to provide bus facility to them. Hence, we have taken 56 KSRTC buses on contract and students can use it for free. We have also got information about some students coming to exam centre with their parents, some coming by cycle and some by walk. All necessary arrangements are made to make sure that not even a single student misses the SSLC exams.”

Mentioning that Scouts and Guides and other organisations too have already provided masks to students writing SSLC exams, the DC made clear that no company/ organisations will be allowed to distribute masks or sanitisers near the exam centre. However, if anyone is still willing to provide masks and sanitisers, they can give it to any nearby BEO or DDPI Office, he added.

Alternative Exam Centres

Pointing out that as the SSLC exams will go on till July 4, there are chances of exam centres already mentioned coming under containment zone and in that case, we need alternative exam centres to conduct exams, the DC said: “In Mysuru city, alternative exam centres have been identified in 1:1 ratio and in every taluk, two to three alternative centres have been reserved to conduct exams.”

He further said that a total of 23 students are coming from containment zone to write SSLC exams and they will be made to write exams in a separate room. “All the exam centres are given one thermal screening equipment for every 200 student. All the 2,700 exam duty staff should come to exam centre at 7.15 am. Students are allowed inside Exam Hall from 7.30 am onwards itself and they are permitted to either revise for exams or even have their breakfast. One the exam bell goes, they have to keep their things outside the exam hall.”

Parents can drop and pick their wards from the exam centre but should not come and stand in front of exam centres unnecessarily, he said adding that emergency private vehicles and ambulance too are reserved at every exam centres.