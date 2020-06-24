Government yet to take decision on MySugar privatisation: Murugesh Nirani

June 24, 2020

Bengaluru: Stating that the Government is yet to take a decision on privatisation of MySugar Mill at Mandya, BJP MLA from Bilgi and Chairman of Nirani Sugars, Murugesh Nirani maintained that his company is not lobbying to takeover MySugar factory, as projected by a few vested interests.

In a press release, Nirani, who is also a former Minister, said that rumours are being spread that Nirani Sugar company is trying to take over Mandya’s MySugar factory. But one must note that it is not possible for anyone to get the contract directly and the factory, if proposed, has to be taken on lease only through a global tender, he said and added that the only the highest bidder can bag the tender, with the entire process to be conducted in a transparent manner.

Pointing out that MySugar factory is not a provision store for the State Government to give it to anyone, Nirani said that he may participate in the tender depending upon the situation then, if the Government decides on privatisation and invites tender.

Commenting on Pandavapura Sahakara Sakkare Karkhane (PSSK) at Pandavapura, which he earlier this month (June 5) took over on a 40-year lease, Nirani said that he can start the factory only if the local people and organisations extend co-operation and there need to be no confusion over this. Claiming that he is also from a family of farmers and as such he can understand the problems of the farming community, he asserted that he has a dream of making the decades- old Pandavapura Sugar Mill a model one in the State.

Referring to his meeting with erstwhile Mysore Royal family member Pramoda Devi Wadiyar at the Mysore Palace after taking over PSSK, Nirani said the meeting was just a courtesy call and nothing more should be attached to it. He further said that he had not met Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who had recently posted on his Facebook page that MySugar can start timely crushing at least under an Operation and Maintenance (O&M) arrangement in the interests of farmers.