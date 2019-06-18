Risky Business

Agriculture is a profession of patience and it is important to take risks at times. Apart from the time, labour and financial investment, passion is an important attribute to be successful.

This is the season of Jamun (Indian Blackberry) fruit and tonnes of fruits are brought into the city daily from various places including Bengaluru, Nanjangud and Rammanahalli and surrounding areas.

Jamun trees usually reach a height of 30-35 feet and bear fruits for 60 to 70 years after planting.

Picture below shows the photographs show what risks are involved in picking the fruit.

A person is seen using a narrow bamboo ladder to climb the tree to collect the delicate fruits inside the campus of All India Institute of Speech and Hearing (AIISH) opposite Manasagangothri. While he must be careful while picking berries without damaging the fruit, he must doubly be careful with the ladder so that it does not slip.

Another photo (above) shows a seller offering Jamun fruits to buyers on the ever-busy Lalitha Mahal Road. There are more than 50 such vendors selling the fruit on this particular stretch and at times, they cause traffic jams.