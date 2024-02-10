Roots and Tuber Festival begins

February 10, 2024

Open to public from 10.30 am to 8 pm

Mysore/Mysuru: The two-day Roots and Tuber Festival, jointly organised by Sahaja Samrudha and the Rotary Club of Mysore West, commenced this morning at Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry in city.

The festival was inaugurated by N.M. Shaji of Kedaram Tuber Conservation in Wayanad, Kerala. He has distributed over 200 varieties of rare tubers. The exhibition and sale are open to the public from 10.30 am to 8 pm.

Enthusiastic crowds flocked to the exhibition to procure some of the finest exotic roots and tubers available for sale. The showcased items included air potatoes, purple yam (suvarna gedde), various gingers, turmeric, sweet potatoes and an array of exotic vegetables. Among the notable tubers that captured visitors’ attention was ‘Huttari Genasu,’ (a delicacy in Kodagu during ‘Puthari’ harvest festival) cultivated by Thammaiah of Chavadikatte in Hunsur, weighing an impressive 136.4 kgs.

Visitors were also observed purchasing various types of millets, including Samai, Navane, Araka and Sajje. They indulged in tasting the delicacies prepared using millets, which were available for sale at the venue and also explored options for purchasing edible oils.

Farmers were actively showcasing saplings of ragi, horse gram, greens and more. Additionally, saplings of coconut trees, jackfruit, guava, sapota and various vegetables were on display and for sale.

To educate the younger generation, many of whom are accustomed to consuming junk food, a session titled ‘Cooking with Tubers’ is scheduled for tomorrow (Feb. 11) at noon. The aim is to introduce the nutritional value of tubers and encourage healthier eating habits.

Rotary Club of Mysore West President Rtn. G.K. Sudheendra, Sahaja Samrudha Director G. Krishna Prasad and farmers Parvathi and Balachandra Hegde Taayimane were present.