Rose petals showered on Police, sweets distributed
News

December 6, 2019

Hyderabad/Mysuru:  Amid raging debates over whether the Telangana Police was justified in killing the four accused of the Hyderabad rape and murder case, flower petals were showered at the encounter site, while neighbours of the veterinarian offered sweets, tied rakhi to Police personnel. 

“DCP Zindabad”, “ACP Zindabad” slogans were raised. Many women in Hyderabad danced to drum beats and offered sweets to the Police on the streets. They even tied Rakhis. Even Star of Mysore was flooded with calls this morning where callers expressed happiness over “quick justice.”

Kin shocked at encounter

Parents of the deceased accused have reacted to the news of the death of their sons. The prime accused Areef’s mother is visibly distraught. “I don’t know what they’ve done. My son is gone! Of course, this is wrong. I am not able to speak,” she said between sobs.

The mother of another accused Shiva said, “Sir, if my son was found to be guilty, then please shoot him,” she cried. Shiva’s father on the other hand questioned why only the four accused in this particular case were given such punishments. 

“We told earlier itself to kill them instead of putting them in jail, but they should’ve at least given us a chance to see them before killing them,” says the father of accused Naveen.

Earlier, Jayamma – the mother of Chennakesavulu had said that her son should be punished if found guilty. Chennakesavulu’s wife is inconsolable. “He’s left me within a year of getting married, please take me to the spot where you killed him and kill me also. I can’t live without him,” she cried.

