Rousing response to SOM Edu Fair

Mysuru: The three-day Star of Mysore Education Fair being held at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city since yesterday has been receiving rousing response and on the very first day, more than 6,000 people attended the mega event. The Fair, being held between 10 am and 9 pm, will conclude tomorrow and the entry is free.

Over 85 educational institutions from Kindergarten to Post-Graduation studies including JSS Higher Education and Research, STG Group, Excel Public School, NPS International, Vidya Vikas and a host of CBSE and ICSE Public Schools in and around the city and from Nanjangud and Pandavapura have set up stalls.

The first day of the event was a grand success with thousands of students, parents and people from all walks of life visiting the Fair along with their children.

Interestingly, Aasare Foundation led by former Minister and KR MLA S.A. Ramdas has set up a stall to provide information about programmes undertaken by Government and facilities for promotion of educational activities for Government School children like uniforms, food, free textbooks and shoes. The Foundation is also displaying easy tips for students to crack tough examinations.

Most of the schools, children and parents told SOM that they had a fantastic experience and were greatly impressed by the student footfalls, curiosity of students and the well-organised event. They said that they benefited from the first-hand advice related to admission parameters, entry requirements, specialisations, programme benefits, internships, scholarship opportunities, job prospects and post-graduation studies abroad.

Apart from exhibition of educational stalls, various book stalls, school uniform stalls, memory and concentration improvement stalls, IIT JEE other All India Entrance Exam preparation stalls drew huge crowd.

Outside the hall, a courtyard with food court and stage has been set up where people could relish lip-smacking delicacies and enjoy colourful cultural events. The infrastructure which comprises 30,000 sq. ft. air conditioned hall also has bio-portable toilets, huge parking area and security by a 30-member strong Mysuru Police force.

Students flock for VR experience

A Virtual Reality (VR) World experience, which is part of future entertainment, is one of the major attractions at the Edu Fair. A large number of students along with their parents flocked the stall to enjoy VR experience.

Students and parents lined up to wear VR headsets to experience a visual feeling of being inside an Air Balloon flying over Moscow, a swim in deep waters, walking beside penguins and a stroll through tulip farms of Holland.

Robotics

Mini robots exhibited by Excel Public School also garnered a lot of attention as students could touch, feel and learn about how these robots and what they can do and what more could be done with them. Students from Excel Public School, who assembled these robots, were enthusiastically explaining all the queries thrown at them. This generated a lot of enthusiasm among young students and parents.

Telescope

A telescope has been placed outside the event hall so that the public can have a celestial experience. Large lines of students were seen in front of this stall to have a close up of the Moon and a view of Mars. The telescope will be placed outside till 8.30 pm.

