SOM Edu Fair helps parents make intelligent choice: Tumkur Varsity VC

Mysuru:  Tumkur University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Y.S. Siddegowda has said that Education Fairs like the Star of Mysore Education Fair being held at Maharaja’s College Grounds in city is a must-visit for all people associated with education. “It helps parents and children make an intelligent and well-informed choice,” he said.

Prof. Siddegowda visited the three-day SOM Education Fair this morning and appreciated the novel initiative. Addressing the gathering, he said that the fair brings together schools, teachers, parents, students and educationists for exchange of ideas under one roof. “Such fairs make parents to make informed decisions and at the same time make schools to be more  innovative,” he added.

“In this age of competition, such fairs encourage educational institutions to make changes in infrastructure, curriculum, facilities provided to students by looking at other schools. In this way, parents can expect the best from schools and also have a wider choice,” he said. More and more such fairs must be   organised, he opined

Meanwhile, the second day of the Star of Mysore Education Fair witnessed a large crowd this morning. The Fair will conclude tomorrow at 9 pm. Parents and students from various parts of the city were present in large numbers and were making enquiries at educational stalls.

Students swarmed outside the stalls to have a look at vintage cars, fancy cars, sports bikes and they lined up to take pictures with Star of Mysore Mascot and were seen taking selfies at the venue. Yesterday, over 8,000 footfalls were registered and this may exceed this evening and tomorrow due to weekend. Various events including essay writing were conducted.

February 9, 2019

