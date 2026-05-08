Row over vehicle parking fee atop Chamundi Hill: Security staff sacked

May 8, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: Outsourced security staff of the parking lot attached to Sri Chamundeshwari Development Authority at Chamundi Hill, has been removed from the job, after a video of his alleged misconduct with devotees went viral recently.

Lohit, who was deputed at the parking lot atop Chamundi Hill for the past 15 years, had allegedly issued the receipt for Rs. 50 against Rs. 100 collected towards the vehicle parking fee. When a section of devotees questioned Lohit, it had triggered heated arguments, the video of which was widely shared on social networking sites.

Secretary of Sri Chamundeshwari Development Authority M.J. Roopa said, while the veracity of the video has to be verified, as nobody is aware what ensued later, the staff in question has been sacked from the service, as his misconduct with devotees in public place is proven. No staff should behave in an egregious manner, but should behave with patience and calm, she added.

To clear the air, Roopa said, the parking charges are collected in a totally transparent manner, without giving scope for committing any irregularities. It is mandatory to issue the receipt towards parking fee, but even then online payment facility is also available.