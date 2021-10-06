Royal family invited for Dasara

October 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru District Administration officially extended a formal invite to Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile Mysore royal family to the Dasara festivities that begin from tomorrow (Oct. 7).

District Minister S.T. Somashekar led a delegation to the Mysore Palace yesterday and felicitated her before seeking her support and cooperation in organising the festivities. Others in the delegation included Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra and MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, Deputy Commissioner and Dasara Special Officer Dr. Bagadi Gautham and MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, who accepted the invitation, promised all cooperation to the festival.

The Minister later told reporters that the tradition of inviting the royal family to Dasara dates back to decades. “We sought Pramoda Devi Wadiyar’s cooperation and she also reciprocated in equal measure. She also sought hassle-free cooperation for Palace events. We have also promised to extend full cooperation,” said Somashekar.

He said that for the Dasara inauguration atop Chamundi Hill, 400 people will be allowed. “Only 500 people will be allowed for Jumboo Savari and we will decide on the people to be invited and also other attendees,” he added.

Yesterday, Chief Secretary P. Ravikumar issued an order permitting only 100 people on the inaugural festivities atop Chamundi Hill. However, Tushar Girinath, Principal Secretary and Member Secretary, Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority, said in an order issued in the evening that 400 people are allowed for inauguration.