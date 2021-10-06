Mother-son killed as car crashes into electric pole
News

October 6, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In an early morning ghastly accident, a woman and her son were killed on the spot, while the woman’s husband escaped with minor injuries, when the car they were travelling crashed into a roadside electric pole near Rajarajeshwarinagar along the ring road. The deceased have been identified as Lakshmi (35) and Daivik (12), residents of Kanakadasanagar in Dattagalli.

Jagadish, 41, an Ex-Serviceman from Kushalnagar in Kodagu, left Kushalnagar along with his wife Lakshmi and son Daivik in a car to their house at Kanakadasanagar in Mysuru, at about 3 am this morning. As the family neared home, Jagadish, who was driving the car, lost control of the vehicle as one of the tyres burst and as a result, the four-wheeler rammed into a roadside electric pole on the ring road along  Rajarajeshwarinagar at about 5 am. 

Due to the impact of the collision, Jagadish’s wife Lakshmi who was in the front seat and the couple’s son Daivik, who was seated in the rear seat, sustained grievous injuries and died at the spot, while Jagadish managed to escape with minor injuries. 

Jurisdictional K.R. Traffic Police visited the spot, conducted Mahazar and have registered a case in this regard.

