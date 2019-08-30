Rs.1.5 lakh Dasara fund to each MCC ward

August 30, 2019

Mysuru, Aug.30 (SBD&DM)- District In-charge Minister V. Somanna has promised Rs.1.5 lakh fund to each of the 65 MCC wards for Mane-Mane Dasara and Rs. 50 lakh for Grameena Dasara.

With Dasara round the corner, Somanna held a meeting with MCC Corporators at the MCC’s Old Council Hall and ZP members at the ZP Hall here yesterday.

Pointing out that the concept of Mane-Mane Dasara was envisaged when the BJP Government first came to power in 2008, Somanna said Mane-Mane Dasara was held for four years from 2009-2013, when Rs.1 lakh was released for every ward. This concept made sure that every citizen got involved in the Nada Habba, he said and added that this concept would be resumed from this year.

MLA L. Nagendra wanted urgent repairs for heritage structures like Devaraja Market and Lansdowne buildings, with a portion of both the buildings collapsing in recent years.

Bringing to notice the poor state of many roads in the city, with most of them filled with potholes, Nagendra urged the authorities to fill up pothole on a war-footing.

Some Corporators demanded that prominent circles such as Vivekananda Circle, Ramaswamy Circle and Kuvempu Circle be specially illuminated during Dasara.

Minister Somanna said that officers have already been appointed for various Dasara Sub-Committees and non-official members will be appointed shortly.

MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde said that the all important Raja Marga works have been taken up at a cost of Rs.5.77 crore, for which tenders have been invited.

Pointing out that 2,167 pourakarmikas have been working to keep the city clean, Hegde said that 330 more pourakarmikas will be deployed for Dasara, for which a Rs.30 lakh grant has been sought from the DC.