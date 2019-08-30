Rs.100 crore immediate relief for Kodagu: CM

August 30, 2019

Yediyurappa permits landowners to sell sand and wooden logs which have drifted to their land due to floods

Madikeri, Aug.30 (UNI)- Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa yesterday announced that Rs. 100 crore will be released on Aug. 30 (today) in the first instalment of Rs. 536 crore special package to Kodagu district.

The CM was speaking after going through a presentation on the havoc caused by rains and floods early this month in the district, at Kudige’s Sainik School campus. Yediyurappa said rains had wreaked havoc and caused extensive damage in Kodagu, which was already devastated by floods and landslips last year. “The special package was announced during a meeting in Bengaluru recently, and accordingly I am releasing the funds,” he said after a meeting with elected representatives and officials.

He said that so far 14 people have died in the floods and rain havoc that led to landslides in the district and still four people are missing. Earlier, the CM assured permanent houses will be provided to those who lost their houses in the floods and rain havoc in the district.

Speaking after hearing the grievances of the affected people at Nellihudikeri village, he said that temporary sheds will be constructed at a cost of Rs. 50,000 provided to affected people and later permanent houses will be constructed.

He said that all necessary steps will be taken up for rehabilitation of the affected people. Besides work on the road repairs and other relief works had already begun and District Administration was doing the works on a war-footing. Former Legislative Assembly Speaker and MLA K.G. Bopaiah said northern parts of Kodagu was worst affected this year when compared to last year.

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy said that Rs. 85 crore grants which was released by the State Government earlier has been utilised for urgent measures and only Rs. 60 crore is lying in the account. Yediyurappa meanwhile assured of permitting landowners to sell the sand and wooden logs which have drifted to their land because of floods. He also instructed the DC to issue an order in this connection.

Bopaiah requested the CM to direct the District Administration towards the removal of silt in Harangi reservoir, Lakshmanatheertha and Cauvery Rivers. Also, loan waiver should be provided to coffee growers, who have incurred huge losses owing to floods, he requested.

MLA Appachu Ranjan appealed to the Chief Minister for early identification of the land for construction of houses in the affected areas besides all roads needs repair including the Mysuru-Bantwal Highway. He sought permanent rehabilitation for those whose houses on river banks were destroyed as a permanent solution. He sought immediate action against those who have encroached upon government land and demanded relief for growers of coffee and other crops who suffered loss.

DC Annies Kanmani Joy presented a report to the CM on the flood and rain havoc during the first and second week. Revenue Minister R. Ashoka asked officials to provide mini buses and remove uprooted trees in the roads and provide power supply as early as possible.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister and District In-charge Suresh Kumar, MLC Sunil Subramani, MLC Veena Achaiah, Zilla Panchayat President B.A. Harish, Vice-President Lokeshwari Gopal, Superintendent of Police Dr. Suman D. Pennekar and Kodagu Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Lakshmi Priya were present.