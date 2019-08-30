New MEMU trains between Mysuru and Bengaluru

August 30, 2019

Mysuru, Aug. 30- The South Western Railways has introduced new MEMU (Mainline Electric Multiple Unit) train in the morning and evening by cancelling the Push-Pull train, for better passenger convenience.

Earlier, the Push-Pull train could carry 1,700 passengers in the 16 bogies. Also, this train would be jam-packed as it reached Mandya, Maddur and Ramanagaram. A MEMU train, with its specially designed and spacious bogies can carry over 6,000 passengers.

Now, the MEMU train will start at 6.10 am from Mysuru and from Bengaluru, it will start at 7.30 am. This train is a lifeline for people and regular office-goers travelling between Mysuru and Bengaluru. This will also help those living in Mysuru Road suburbs of Nayandahalli, Kengeri and Hejjala in Bengaluru as well.

Along with these MEMU trains, there is good response to MEMU trains that leave Bengaluru at 9.15 am and the one that leaves for Bengaluru from Mysuru at 1.45 pm. At a flat fare of Rs. 30 per passenger, one can reach Mysuru from Bengaluru’s Majestic in just short of three hours. The return journey will take a little less than four hours at a top speed up to 110km per hour for the whole journey.