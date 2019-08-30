Residents’ delegation meets MP; urges him to solve issue before Dasara

August 30, 2019

MUDA-allotted ‘B-Kharab’ Lands of Kurubarahalli Sy. No. 4 and Alanahalli Sy. No. 41

Mysuru, Aug. 30 (RKB&BCT)- A delegation of Kurubarahalli residents under the banner of Samaja Seva Trust met Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha at the Office of Mysuru Urban Development Authority this morning and submitted a memorandum appealing him to solve the Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 and Alanahalli Survey No.41 deadlock before Dasara. The Trust comprises several resident associations in Siddarthanagar, Kurubarahalli, J.C. Nagar and K.C. Layout.

The delegation urged him to provide relief to over 25,000 residents who are suffering due to certain wrong decisions taken by the Mysuru District Administration. They told the MP that in May 2015, the District Administration had classified the land coming under the said survey numbers as ‘B-Kharab’ following which the MUDA and the MCC had stopped issuing land records such as Khata transfer, building plan approval, CR etc., of sites and other landed properties in CITB (now MUDA) developed Layouts of Siddarthanagar, Vidyanagar, K.C. Nagar, J.C. Nagar, Alanahalli and Income Tax Layouts coming under the two Survey Numbers.

The delegation told the MP that in all, 710.17 acres out of 1,543 acres has been declared as ‘B-Kharab’ in Kurubarahalli Survey No.4 and 74 acres out of 175 acres has been declared as ‘B-Kharab’ in Alanahalli Survey No.41. These lands were taken over by CITB 70 years back to form Layouts. This action of the authorities had caused a lot of hardship to residents and property owners in these Layouts as they cannot do any property transactions.

Despite a Cabinet order (No. CM/52430/REP-4EM/2018 dated Sept. 17, 2018) passed when Siddharamaiah was the Chief Minister, no action has been taken in this regard and the coalition government did not do much in this regard. “Even MLA S.A. Ramdas had promised last February that the vexed issue will be solved in 15 days. But unfortunately, nothing has moved so far,” the MP was told.

“The lands had been purchased by over 25,000 people from MUDA (then CITB) in 1970s. However, they are yet to get land records, in spite of them being legal owners of the land. Hence, everything had come to a standstill as they are neither able to sell their houses nor build extra floors,” the delegation told Pratap Simha.

Giving a patient ear to the delegation, the MP told them that he will speak to Chief Minister Yediyurappa and bring the problems to his notice and assured them of speedy solution. The delegation also sought a detailed meeting with the MP at his office so that he understood the problems faced by the residents.

S. Prasanna Kumar of the Samaja Seva Trust, Ganesh Kumar, N.S. Umesh, M.S. Mahesh Chandra, M. Rajesh, B.M. Vishwanath, C.M. Shivakumar, M. Pradeep Kumar, K.M. Vijaya Kumar, Kumar Gavade, S.T. Ravikumar and others were present.