District Minister on inspection-spree

August 30, 2019

Chamundi Hill multi-level parking facility to open on Sept. 20

650 cars can be parked in the new facility

Five lakh litre capacity water tank to be constructed atop Hill

Mysuru, Aug. 30 (MTY&VNS)- Housing and District In-charge Minister V. Somanna went on an inspection-spree in city from 6 am today.

First, he visited the multi-level parking facility atop Chamundi Hill. Though the project was initiated by Siddharamaiah Government, the facility is not yet open.

“Now that the works are almost completed, officials have been told to prepare for the inauguration on Sept. 20 and Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa would be approached for the inauguration ahead of Dasara,” Somanna said.

The three-floor multi-level parking facility has been constructed on an 8-acre land with a built-up area of 31,000 square metres at a cost of Rs. 79.9 crore. The complex also has 116 commercial shops, queue complex, 6 resting halls, 8 toilets and a separate walkway to the temple.

Somanna added that the road leading from the parking facility to the Main Road would be relaid and the parking facility will have a separate drinking water tank of 5 lakh litre capacity. He asked officials to clear the garbage dump next to commercial shops.

Former District Minister and MLA G.T. Devegowda requested Somanna to construct a new Dasoha Bhavan in the existing parking area once the parking is shifted to the new facility.

Somanna said, “I have got a chance to serve Goddess Chamundeshwari. Measures would be taken to see that works are completed within this year’s Dasara. I will not bring about drastic changes but would make necessary changes in policies wherever required.”

Breakfast meeting

Minister Somanna held a breakfast meeting with city journalists at the Government Guest House where he informed that this year’s Dasara would be celebrated with co-operation from public and political parties.

“Programmes such as ‘Mane Mane Dasara’, ‘Grameena Dasara’ and ‘Kreeda Dasara’ will be given importance.

“I have met Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to discuss the celebrations and a meeting will be called with both Congress and JD(S) leaders. Information Centres will be opened at various parts of the city along with 24×7 call centre for the benefit of tourists. Waterproof pendals would be erected at Dasara programme venues,” he added.

Sub-Urban Bus Stand visit

Soon after the breakfast meeting, Minister Somanna headed towards Sub-Urban Bus Stand. There, he was irked with haphazard parking of buses on the main road and asked KSRTC officials to clear them immediately.

He also ordered the officials to cover potholes and make way for smooth traffic movement. MP Pratap Simha, MLA L. Nagendra, DC Abhiram G. Sankar, ZP CEO K. Jyothi, DCP Muthuraj, Tahsildar T. Ramesh Babu, AC H.N. Shivegowda, MCC Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, City BJP President Dr. B.H. Manjunath, former MyLac Chairman M.V. Ravishankar, former Minister Kote Shivanna and others were present.

Somanna to join jumbo rehearsal tomorrow

District Minister V. Somanna will join the Dasara elephants for the rehearsal of Jumboo Savari tomorrow at 6.30 am. He will walk through the entire Dasara procession route — from the Palace to the Torch Light Parade Grounds — along with elephants and officials.

He also announced that this year’s Dasara Sub-Committees will include all 65 Corporators, 48 ZP members and members of other political parties.