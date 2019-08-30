ZP members demand preferential treatment
August 30, 2019

At the meeting held at ZP Hall, ZP members sought preferential treatment for them during the Nada Habba.

ZP President Parimala Shyam demanded that the ZP be sanctioned Rs.50 lakh grant for Dasara celebrations at taluk and Hobli levels.

ZP member Beerihundi Basavanna wanted adequate representation to people representatives in Dasara Sub-Committees.

Another ZP member Achyuthananda wanted maintenance of quality in all emergency Dasara works. H.D. Kote Anil Chikkamadu demanded that Adivasis (Tribals) of H.D. Kote taluk, be given an opportunity to take part in Dasara celebrations.

Emphasising on the need for printing Dasara invitation cards much earlier, the MLA wanted more flexibility in Dasara Gold card distribution.

After hearing suggestions from ZP members, Somanna declared Rs. 50 lakh, with Rs.1 lakh grant to each of the 49 ZP Constituencies in the district. Later, Somanna held a meeting with officials, in which former MLC G. Madhusudhan took part.

The presence of G. Madhusudhan at the official meeting raised eyebrows, as some felt that the Minister seeking suggestions from a former MLC at a meeting with officials, was a violation of protocol.

