Argument over ferrying passengers: Auto driver assaults two with cutter

August 30, 2019

Mysuru, Aug. 30 (MK&KS)- An argument between an auto driver and a car driver over ferrying passengers resulted in the auto driver assaulting two other auto drivers — who intervened to stop the fight — near Sub-Urban Bus Stand yesterday morning.

The auto driver, who assaulted two others is 39-year-old Yusuf Shariff, a resident of Shanthinagar. He has been arrested by the Nazarbad Police, who have booked a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to murder) against him. Yusuf was produced before a Court, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Details: A quarrel broke out between Yusuf and car driver Ansar Pasha, a resident of Kalyangiri, over ferrying passengers. As the wordy duel escalated, Yusuf took out a cutter and tried to assault Ansar.

Two other auto drivers, Saleem and Mohammed of Azeez Sait Nagar, tried to stop Yusuf but were assaulted with the cutter causing injuries. They were treated at K.R. Hospital.

Following a complaint by Ansar, Nazarbad Inspector Mahadevaswamy and staff arrested Yusuf.

A passenger, speaking to SOM said that thought there is a pre-paid auto counter, autos and car drivers compete with each other to ferry passengers which is a common sight there. Such incidents create panic among passengers, who lose their trust on all drivers. They added that such incidents happen frequently near the Bus Stand.