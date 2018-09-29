Rs. 3 cr. worth automobile spare parts, lubricants destroyed in godown fire

Mysuru: In a major fire mishap, automobile spare parts and accessories worth nearly Rs. 3 crore were destroyed as two godowns caught fire late last night. The two godowns located near Shantala theatre in city are owned by Vishal and Vikram, sons of businessman Manohar Lal Jain.

While one godown was used for storing auto spare parts, the other was used for stocking engine oils and lubricants.

After the day’s business on Friday, Vishal and Vikram left for home after locking the godowns at 9.30 pm. But people residing nearby, who noticed fire and smoke emanating from the godowns at about 11 pm, informed the matter to the owners.

Saraswathipuram Fire Brigade personnel, who rushed to the spot, doused the flames in an over two-hour-long operation, it is learnt. A large crowd had gathered at the spot as soon as the news spread.

The jurisdictional K.R. Police too visited the mishap spot.

According to preliminary reports, the fire broke out due to a short circuit in one of the godowns and quickly spread to the other godown as well.

The total loss is initially estimated to be Rs. 2.9 crore (Rs. 1.4 crore in spare parts godown and Rs. 1.5 crore in automobile lubricants godown) and the actual loss will be ascertained after checking the inventory, according to the owners.

It may be recalled here that recently goods worth lakhs of rupees were gutted in a major fire at an agarbathi godown and a paint shop coming under Vidyaranyapuram Police limits.