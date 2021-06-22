Rs. 422 crore MUDA fund to be utilised to improve MUDA-developed Layouts

June 22, 2021

District Minister and MUDA Chairman thank CM for granting permission to utilise MUDA funds

Mysore/Mysuru: District Minister S.T. Somashekar said that the State Cabinet has granted permission to Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) to utilise Rs.422 crore out of its (MUDA) own funds for taking up various development works and infrastructure improvement in the Layouts developed by the Authority.

In a press release, Somashekar said that this significant decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting held in the State capital on Monday.

Pointing out that this decision will give impetus for further development of Mysuru, he said that the Cabinet gave sanction to MUDA for using the funds (Rs.422 crore) on completion of all pending works and to improve civic amenities in Layouts already formed by it.

Noting that the funds will be utilised for completion of works in MUDA-developed Layouts that remained pending before they were handed over to the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Somashekar said that MUDA has formed about 15 Layouts and distributed a total of 46,746 sites in the past 25 years. Infrastructure development works in old extensions too will be taken up in accordance with the present day requirements, he added.

Somashekar further said that the Government’s sanction for MUDA proposal will add more strength for development of Layouts. Many developmental works such as construction of Link Road for Outer Ring Road, overhaul of Under-Ground Drainage (UGD) system in some localities, construction of manholes, laying of UGD pipelines and Trunk lines will be taken up, he maintained.

Stressing on the need for focusing on drinking water supply network, Somashekar said that expedition of Hale Unduwadi Drinking Water and Kabini Water Projects will be taken up on priority, for which MUDA will chalk out plans.

Continuing, Somashekar said that the Cabinet’s sanction is an indication of the Government’s commitment for overall development of Mysuru, the cultural capital of Karnataka.

Thanking Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa both personally and on behalf of the people of Mysuru for granting approval to MUDA to take up developmental works out of its own funds, he said he is also thankful to Urban Development Minister Byrathi Basavaraj and MUDA Chairman H.V. Rajeev, who is striving for the development of Mysuru.

Meanwhile, MUDA Chairman Rajeev too has thanked the Chief Minister for the Cabinet’s sanction permitting MUDA to use its own funds for infrastructure improvement.

Rajeev pointed out that focus will be on infrastructure development in MUDA-developed old Layouts such as Bannimantap, Brindavan Extension, J.P. Nagar, Metagalli, Vijayanagar 1st & 2nd Stages, Alanahalli and Hebbal, which have already been handed over to MCC and relatively new Layouts such as Vijayanagar 3rd & 4th Stages, Vasanthnagar, Lal Bahadur Shastri Nagar, Shanthaveri Gopala Gowda Nagar, Lalitadrinagar (North & South), Devanur 3rd Stage, Hanchya-Sathagalli Layout, Nachanahalli-Koppaluru 3rd Stage and R.T. Nagar.

Maintaining that the Cabinet has also approved developmental works to be taken up in villages such as Belavatta, Maratikyathanahalli and Kadakola, which now come under MUDA limits, Rajeev asserted that MUDA has taken a firm step forward in fulfilling the long-standing aspirations of Mysureans.