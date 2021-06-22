Rs. 19 crore grant for Super-Speciality Hospital
Coronavirus Update, News

Rs. 19 crore grant for Super-Speciality Hospital

June 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In anticipation of the more deadlier third wave of COVID-19, the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) has begun scaling up its infrastructure. Apart from operationalising the newly built hospitals with the help of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of many companies and industries, the Institute is also procuring advanced machinery to equip them. 

Interestingly, there seems to be a tearing hurry to equip the hospitals as the buildings that were kept vacant till the devastating second wave arrived are now being filled up with machineries. 

Yesterday, the State Cabinet cleared a proposal from MMC &RI and increased the allocation to Rs. 154.44 crore from the earlier Rs. 135 crore with which the Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital has been built behind Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road, Mysuru. 

Now with the additional Rs. 19.44 crore, an Advanced Medical Linear Accelerator (LINAC) for Oncology will be purchased. 

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj said that the machine would cost Rs. 16 crore and it has to be imported. 

“We had sent a proposal to the State Government to purchase Medical Linear Accelerator to treat cancer patients and now the Cabinet has approved the same. Along with the machine, many other equipment too would be purchased with additional grants,” he added.

For the record, Medical Linear Accelerator customises high energy X-rays or electrons to conform to a tumour’s shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue. 

The 220-bed Super-Speciality Hospital, estimated to have been built at a cost of Rs. 135 crore, has now been converted to COVID Hospital and is being run under PPP model where the District Administration has joined hands with Automotive Axles-Kalyani Meritor HVS India (P) Ltd., Ashakirana Charitable Trust and Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital. 

READ ALSO  Ban orders clamped in Mysuru till June 21

While Automotive Axles-Kalyani Meritor HVS India is sponsoring medical and critical care equipment, Ashakirana and Gopala Gowda Hospital are jointly providing medical care facilities and manpower, logistic supplies management and also overall management of healthcare unit.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching