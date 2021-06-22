Rs. 19 crore grant for Super-Speciality Hospital

June 22, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In anticipation of the more deadlier third wave of COVID-19, the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) has begun scaling up its infrastructure. Apart from operationalising the newly built hospitals with the help of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives of many companies and industries, the Institute is also procuring advanced machinery to equip them.

Interestingly, there seems to be a tearing hurry to equip the hospitals as the buildings that were kept vacant till the devastating second wave arrived are now being filled up with machineries.

Yesterday, the State Cabinet cleared a proposal from MMC &RI and increased the allocation to Rs. 154.44 crore from the earlier Rs. 135 crore with which the Princess Krishnajammanni Super-Speciality Hospital has been built behind Trauma Care Centre on KRS Road, Mysuru.

Now with the additional Rs. 19.44 crore, an Advanced Medical Linear Accelerator (LINAC) for Oncology will be purchased.

Speaking to Star of Mysore this morning, MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj said that the machine would cost Rs. 16 crore and it has to be imported.

“We had sent a proposal to the State Government to purchase Medical Linear Accelerator to treat cancer patients and now the Cabinet has approved the same. Along with the machine, many other equipment too would be purchased with additional grants,” he added.

For the record, Medical Linear Accelerator customises high energy X-rays or electrons to conform to a tumour’s shape and destroy cancer cells while sparing surrounding normal tissue.

The 220-bed Super-Speciality Hospital, estimated to have been built at a cost of Rs. 135 crore, has now been converted to COVID Hospital and is being run under PPP model where the District Administration has joined hands with Automotive Axles-Kalyani Meritor HVS India (P) Ltd., Ashakirana Charitable Trust and Gopala Gowda Shanthaveri Memorial Hospital.

While Automotive Axles-Kalyani Meritor HVS India is sponsoring medical and critical care equipment, Ashakirana and Gopala Gowda Hospital are jointly providing medical care facilities and manpower, logistic supplies management and also overall management of healthcare unit.