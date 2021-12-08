Rs. 46 crore sanctioned for additional hostel facility of Maharani’s Science College: MLA

December 8, 2021

Mysuru: Even as inmates of Maharanis Science College Hostel staged a demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here yesterday seeking food facility and uninterrupted water supply at the Hostel, MLA L. Nagendra said that the Government has sanctioned Rs. 46 crore for construction of an additional hostel.

Speaking to press persons after speaking to protesting hostelites near DC Office here on Tuesday, Nagendra said that a proposal has been sent to the Government for earmarking two acres out of the three and a half acre land available at the erstwhile ED Hospital at Tilaknagar, for construction of an additional hostel for Maharani’s Science College there.

Noting that the said land is currently in control of the Health Department, he said that the proposal has also sought handing over the said 2 acre land to the Higher Education Department for facilitating construction of the additional hostel building.

Referring to the protest, Nagendra said that there is more pressure on the hostel as students from other districts are being getting admitted in this college.

Pointing out that the Government has established Higher Education Colleges at all District Headquarters, Nagendra said that popularity is the main reason for students to opt for this College and correspondingly there will be more burden on the existing hostel.

The MLA said that he has made temporary arrangements regarding the demands of hostel students.