Rs. 89.50 crore granted to restore KR, Cheluvamba and PKTB Hospitals

September 15, 2022

Bengaluru: The State Cabinet has approved the Rs. 89.50 crore grant to restore 14 heritage buildings of K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital and PKTB Hospital coming under the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI).

These are the largest public healthcare facilities in the region apart from being the teaching hospitals of the MMC&RI.

In March this year, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, while presenting his maiden budget, had announced the restoration of buildings housing the hospitals attached to the MMC&RI that are identified as heritage buildings and allocated a sum of Rs. 89.50 crore for the work.

The Public Works Department submitted a renovation proposal to the Government in 2018-2019 and had tabled standard electricity rates in 2019-2020. Accordingly, the chief engineer of the Health and Family Welfare Department had written to Medical Education Principal Secretary.

In addition, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra and Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap had led separate delegations to the CM in Mysuru and New Delhi and had urged Bommai to release funds as the heritage structures were in a dilapidated state and needed urgent repairs and restoration.

The renovation of K.R. Hospital, Cheluvamba Hospital and PKTB Hospital will happen next three years. As the buildings are built using lime and mortar major funds are needed to strengthen the walls and also at the same time, restoration should conform to the heritage rules.

The structures have sustained the weather for over 100 years and the MMC&RI is one of the oldest medical colleges in India, the MP and the MLA had told the CM. Both MLA Nagendra and MP Pratap Simha have thanked the CM for approving the grants that will go a long way in Mysuru’s medical education and also upgrading the infrastructure for the treatment of the poor.