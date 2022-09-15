Puneeth’s sand sculptures to be a crowd-puller at Dasara Expo

September 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Preparation are in full swing to exhibit sand sculptures of eminent personalities at Dasara Exhibition Grounds.

More than 134 workers are busy preparing the sculptures of late Sandalwood actor Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar and his parents Dr. Rajkumar, Parvathamma Rajkumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some freedom fighters. Noted sand artist M.N. Gowri is creating the sand sculptures.

Most of the works on the sand sculptures of Puneeth Rajkumar and his parents are nearing completion and the workers have put in their efforts for more than a week.

Gowri has more than seven years of experience in sand sculptures and is probably the only female sand sculpture artist in India.

The sand sculptures are being made at Rev. Kittel block in the Exhibition Grounds.

As it is the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, sand sculptures of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar are being featured. A series of pillars and protective sheds have been erected to safeguard the sand sculptures from rain and wind.

There are eight sand idols of Puneeth Rajkumar and they capture his cinematic journey from a child artiste to a superstar. The most attractive among all the sculptures is that of Puneeth Rajkumar, who is wearing an Army uniform and has been designed as saluting the national heroes.

This particular image has been taken from the actor’s last flick ‘James’. Also, a sculpture of a pigeon sitting on the shoulder of Puneeth is being created in a shed. “The Army uniform sculpture is the most attractive carving and I am sure that many will echo my sentiments,” Rashmi, a visitor said.

The artists are using M-sand for the sculptures and to make them attractive, spray paints will be used to catch the imagination of the viewers. The expo will start on Sept. 26 and people can visit from 10 am to 10 pm. Tickets are priced at Rs. 30 for adults and Rs. 20 for children.

[Report and pic. by Asmatullah Daneshjo]