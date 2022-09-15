Enjoy illumination on Jumboo Savari stretch from Sept. 23

September 15, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Honouring the Forest Department’s request to illuminate the Jumboo Savari route from the Mysore Palace to the Bannimantap Torchlight Parade Grounds five days in advance, the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC) has decided to fully illuminate the route from Sept. 23.

This is to acclimatise Dasara elephants with illumination set up so that they do not panic on Vijayadashami Day, seeing bright lights. At a meeting held in the Deputy Commissioner’s Office this morning, CESC Managing Director Jayavibhavaswamy told reporters that this time, 124-km around the city will be illuminated.

The officer, however, was tight-lipped about the cost factor of the illumination. Even the number of units that will be consumed during illumination till the Dasara ends was not disclosed. “The amount cannot be disclosed now. We will discuss with the District Minister S.T. Somashekar and then tell you the expenditure,” Jayavibhavaswamy said when the media questioned him.

Accompanied by MP Pratap Simha, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham and other officers, the CESC MD said that last year, they had illuminated 112-km area and this time, they will light up 124-km. Here too, he did not utter a word about last year’s expenditure. The last day of the illumination will be decided in consultation with the District Minister, he added.

7 pm to 10.30 pm: “Apart from regular illumination, there will be laser show and 3-D illuminated structures. 96 Circles will be illuminated and we have got sponsors for 35 Circles. We are in the process of identifying more sponsors. The illumination will begin at 7 pm and will conclude at 10.30 pm,” he said.

“City Police Commissioner has asked us to wind up illumination by 10.30 pm as extending it will cause law and order problems,” he said. This time, Vijayadashami procession will start at 5.40 pm and will have to travel under the illumination till Bannimantap. “While the illumination of the Jumboo Savari route will begin on Sept. 23, we will ensure that all the lights will be at least 20 ft above the ground. The height of the Ambari mounted on the Howdah Elephant will be 16 ft from ground. Illumination poles on the route will be laid at a height of 22 ft,” he added.

An illuminated replica of Central Vista (New Delhi) will be displayed at Doddakere Maidan along with a 3-D portrait of Puneeth Rajkumar. Yuva Dasara will have a laser show and there will be illuminated portraits of Jnanpith awardees and Subhas Chandra Bose. The LIC Circle will have national symbols like National Animal, National Bird, National Emblem and National Flag. Krishnaraja Wadiyar Circle, Chamaraja Wadiyar Circle and Jayachamaraja Wadiyar Circle will have portraits of Wadiyars in 3-D and Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple will have a 3-D video-mapping image of Mahishasuramardini. All city entry points, Hunsur side, KRS side, Bengaluru, Nanjangud, Mysore Airport side, Bannur and T. Narasipur will be illuminated with welcome arches.