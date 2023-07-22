RUDSET training

July 22, 2023

RUDSET Institute, Hinkal, has invited applications from interested unemployed candidates (men and women) of rural areas, for free training in two-wheeler repair (30 days) and Electric Motor Rewinding and Pumpset repair (30 days). The applicants must be aged between 18 and 45 years and must be able to read and write Kannada.

Two-wheeler repair class will commence on Aug.1 and Electric Motor Rewinding class on Aug.3. Selection will be based on a direct interview. For registration and details, call Ph: 0821- 2519663 or Mob: 98440-13948.