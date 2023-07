July 22, 2023

The Horticulture Extension Education Unit, College of Horticulture, Yelawal, Mysuru, has organised farmers training programme on “Recent Technologies in Production of Banana” on July 26 at 10.30 am.

Experienced Banana Growers, Scientists, Processors and Traders are invited to share their experience in the programme as resource persons. Interested farmers can register themselves by calling Mob: 81479-59226 or 93419-97297.