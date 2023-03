March 27, 2023

S. Padma (92), daughter of late Dr. L.V. Shallam Iyengar and a resident of the city, passed away here last night.

She was a Tamil Scholar. A spinster, she leaves behind her younger brother S. Ramprasad, former President of Karnataka Muktaka Sahitya Academy, Mysuru, elder sister and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were performed at the foot of Chamundi Hill today.