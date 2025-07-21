Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev visits Suttur Mutt

July 21, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Isha Foundation Founder Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev visited the Suttur Mutt at the foot of Chamundi Hill in Mysuru last evening.

He was warmly received by Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, the head of Suttur Mutt and the two spiritual leaders exchanged cordial greetings.

As Sadhguru entered the Mutt premises, the atmosphere was filled with auspicious music and a ceremonial performance by a school band. He was accorded a traditional welcome with honours, including umbrellas and chamaras, symbolising deep reverence.

Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji greeted Sadhguru with a floral garland.

The two spiritual heads engaged in a private conversation for over 30 minutes, following which they jointly offered blessings and darshan to devotees gathered at the Mutt.

Speaking to reporters after the visit, Sadhguru played down the occasion, saying, “There’s nothing particularly special about this visit. It’s been two years since I last met the Suttur Seer. During my surgery in Delhi, he visited me and wished me a speedy recovery. Ever since I regained my health, I wanted to come here, but work commitments delayed the visit. That’s why I have come today.”

As he departed, Sadhguru was given a ceremonial farewell, once again accompanied by auspicious music and the school band. The Suttur Seer personally participated in the send-off.

Earlier in the evening, several dignitaries visited the Mutt to receive blessings from the two spiritual leaders. Among them were former Minister Geetha Mahadevaprasad, Mysuru Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. P. Shivaraju, Karnataka Police Academy Director S.L. Channabasavanna, JSS Mahavidyapeetha Secretary S.P. Manjunath and Kannada activist Mooguru Nanjundaswamy.