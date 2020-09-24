Salary of Guest Lecturers to be released soon, says CM

September 24, 2020

Bengaluru: Even as Guest Lecturers serving at Government First Grade Colleges have threatened to launch a stir over non-payment of wages, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa on Tuesday said that the Government would release pending salaries of Guest Lecturers shortly.

The Chief Minister’s announcement came after ruling BJP’s Legislative Council Member Ayanur Manjunath, supported by Opposition members, stormed into the Well of the House demanding payment of pending salaries.

Maintaining that it is the Government’s responsibility to come to the aid of Guest Lecturers, Yediyurappa promised them of clearing their wage dues.

Earlier, BJP MLC Ayanur Manjunath said that over 14,000 Guest Lecturers were serving in more than 500 Government First Grade Colleges and they are facing a lot of hardship during COVID-19 crisis due to non-payment of wages for the past five months. The MLC was supported by his fellow members from the Opposition.