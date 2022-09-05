Sand sculptures to attract visitors at Dasara Exhibition Grounds

September 5, 2022

City artist M.N. Gowri to create sculptures of Dr. Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and freedom fighters by Sept. 20

By A. Ganesh

Mysore/Mysuru: Sand sculptures of late Sandalwood actor Puneeth Rajkumar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and freedom fighters are being readied at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds in city and the sculptures are most likely to be completed by Sept. 20.

As Dasara expo was not held for two years due to outbreak of COVID pandemic, it has been decided to hold the expo this year in a unique way and hence the Karnataka Exhibition Authority (KEA), in a bid to attract people in large number, is making way for sand sculptures at the venue.

The sand sculptures are being created at the place in the Dasara Exhibition Grounds where more people gather. Two separate sheds, measuring 20×50 ft. each, have been erected using iron pillars and corrugated sheets, to protect the sculptures from rain and wind and the workers are constructing a platform using cement to prevent water logging. Noted sand artist of city M.N. Gowri is creating the sand sculptures.

M-Sand instead of river sand

Due to non-availability of regular river sand, M-Sand is being used to create the sculptures and 10 loads of M-Sand have been supplied yesterday.

If the sculptures were created using river sand, there was no need to use colours for them, but as M-Sand is being used now, the sculptures may turn white once the M-Sand dries up which may not be attractive. Hence, to make the sand sculptures attractive, spray paints will be used.

In memory of ‘Power Star’ Puneeth Rajkumar, four to five sand sculptures of the late actor in his younger days along with his parents Dr. Rajkumar and Parvathamma Rajkumar, the actor as a soldier from his last movie ‘James,’ a pigeon sitting on the shoulder of Puneeth are being created in a shed.

In the second shed, sand sculptures of PM Modi in yoga pose and freedom fighters marking the occasion of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav are being created.

As the required M-Sand has been supplied and construction of the sheds almost complete, sand artist Gowri, along with three helpers, is preparing to create the sand sculptures and is confident of completing the sculptures before Sept. 20.

“The sand sculptures are being created at a cost of Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 6 lakh. Each sculpture is 10 ft. tall and 20 ft. wide. Steps have been taken to protect the sculptures from rain and wind. The family members of late Puneeth Rajkumar will be participating in Dasara Mahotsava and there are plans to bring them here,” said KEA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rudresh.

“I am happy that I have been given the opportunity to showcase my art. The works on sand sculptures are going on and KEA has provided all necessary facilities and I am confident of completing the sculptures within 15 days,” sand artist Gowri said.