Sandesh Swamy, Prof. Rangappa to file papers tomorrow

Mysuru:  BJP candidate from Narasimharaja (NR) Constituency Sandesh Swamy and JD(S) candidate from Chamaraja Constituency will be filing their nomination papers at the respective Returning Officer’s office in city tomorrow.

Addressing a press meet at Pathrakartara Bhavan here yesterday, BJP candidate from NR Constituency Sandesh Swamy said that he would offer puja at Huliyamma Temple in Kyathamaranahalli at 10.30 am tomorrow and would be proceeding to the RO’s office at Chamundi Vihar Stadium along with party workers, supporters, MP Pratap Simha, his (Sandesh Swamy) brother and MLC Sandesh Nagaraj and file his papers at 12 noon.

Thanking BJP leaders for giving him an opportunity to contest, Sandesh Swamy, a former Mayor and present Corporator, said that he has the blessings of the people of the Constituency and added that as a Corporator and Mayor, he had done  good works which would help him win the poll.

Meanwhile, former University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor and JD(S) candidate from Chamaraja Constituency Prof. K.S. Rangappa will also be filing his papers tomorrow.

Addressing party workers at the party’s constituency office on Gokulam Main Road in V.V. Mohalla here yesterday, Prof. Rangappa said that a procession will be taken out from Nanjaraja Bahadur Choultry at 12 noon which would pass on the main thoroughfares before reaching the RO’s office in Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) office premises, where he would file his papers at 2 pm.

