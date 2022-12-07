‘Sangeetha Vidyanidhi’ award conferred on Vidwan V. Nanjundaswamy

December 7, 2022

27th JSS Sangeetha Sammelana concludes

Mysore/Mysuru: Vidwan V. Nanjundaswamy was conferred the prestigious ‘Sangeetha Vidyanidhi’ award, given by JSS Sangeetha Sabha Trust, yesterday, the concluding day of the 5-day JSS Sangeetha Sammelana held at Navajyoti auditorium in JSS Women’s College premises in Saraswathipuram here.

Vid. Nanjundaswamy was the President of the 27th edition of the Sangeetha Sammelana held from Dec. 2 to 6.

Delivering the valedictory address of the 5-day musical event, Vid. H.K. Venkatram said that ‘Raagas’ give a different kind of experience with each passing day. Observing that the Raaga of today may take a new turn tomorrow, he said that such a change will help us in learning the finer aspects of music. Noting that change is a relentless process in the world of music, Vid. Venkatram said that there is no end to such a creativity.

Pointing out that an artiste or musician will always be in search of newer innovations, he said that Music Conferences and concerts are like schools of learning, where one will get to learn the nuances of music.

Maintaining that the mind of an artiste will always be on the run, looking for something new, Venkatram said that those who have learnt music will always be active.

“I have not heard a musician who suffer from Amnesia even after 90 years of age. I have seen many musicians who are active and alert even at the age of 90 years. Such musicians always yearn for something new,” he said. Observing that it is not easy to conduct Sangeetha Sammelanas of this magnitude, he said that the support of music-lovers is vital for success of musical events.

Vid. V. Nanjundaswamy couple were felicitated on the occasion. Vid. Mysore M. Manjunath, Vid. Mysore M. Nagaraj, Prof. K. Ramamurthy Rao and others were present on the occasion.

The 5-day event drew to a close with a Vocal Duet by Bangalore Brothers — S. Ashok and M.B. Hariharan — on the last day yesterday. They were accompanied by Vidu. Nalina Mohan on violin, Vid. Parupalli Phalgun on mridanga and Vid. Ranganath Chakravarthy on ghata.