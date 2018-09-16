Saree Walkathon steals the show

Mysuru: As many as 500 women took part in Saree Walkathon-2018 organised this morning by Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Central and other organisations. The walkathon theme was ‘Healthy Women, Happy Homes.’

Draped in colourful sarees, with matching blouses, beads and accessories, women stole the show as they walked along the streets early in the morning. They were the centre of attraction as onlookers, shopkeepers and motorists turned to take note and greet them all along the route.

Women from all age groups and from various walks of life took part. 84-year-old Tommy Devaiah, who is the mother of internationally-acclaimed athlete Reeth Abraham, covered all the three kilometres of the walkathon.

The walkathon commenced at 6 am from Maharaja’s Junior College Grounds on JLB Road and returned to the same venue around 9 am. The walkathon passed through Javagal Srinath Circle (Rotary School Circle), M.N. Jois Circle, Seetha Vilas Road, Rama Vilas Road, Santhepet Junction and D. Devaraja Urs Road.

The walkathon was organised with an intention to sensitise women to protect their health, besides giving importance to walking and other activities to remain fit. It also aimed to break common misconception that women cannot walk or run in sarees.

Member of the erstwhile royal family Pramoda Devi Wadiyar flagged off the walkathon. She also walked along with the participants till MUDA Office Circle. Prior to the walkathon, gynaecologist Dr. Savitha Naik and Radiation Oncologist Dr. Vedavathi advised women to focus on their health and fitness activities as it is a must for them to remain physically and mentally fit to build a healthy family and a robust society.

They said that women are prone to various diseases due to stress, unhealthy food eating habits, lack of exercise, social structure, prejudices and other reasons. Doctors asked women to consume nutritious food besides focussing on yoga, meditation and other routine exercises.

District Chairperson of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Central Sarika Prasad said that the Club has been organising programmes on health, environment awareness and other women-centric issues since 22 years. All participants were given gift vouchers.

Past President of Inner Wheel Club of Mysore Central Namratha Jhanvi and other health experts conducted the warm-up session. Secretary of the Club Suma Mahesh, President Anitha Suresh, Past Presidents Chandrika Sudheer, Rachana Nagesh, Joshila Jayaprakash, Lakshmi Arun and Sharmila Bhat, organiser Sowjanya Attavar and others were present.

Prize winners

In the above 50-year-old category, A.G. Bhargavi bagged the first prize (gold medal), Parvathi bagged second (silver) and Lakshmi Iyengar secured the third prize (bronze medal). In the below 50-year-old category, Anitha, Shobha and Lovina won the first, second and third prizes respectively.

A special prize was given to 84-year-old Tommy Devaiah for covering the walkathon successfully.